Prohibitory Orders Enforced Amidst Disputed Mausoleum Tensions
In Fatehpur, authorities have imposed strict prohibitory orders due to tensions surrounding a disputed mausoleum. This comes after right-wing groups damaged the site, claiming it as a Hindu temple. Officials are maintaining heightened security, banning gatherings and promising strict action against provocations coinciding with Janmashtami celebrations.
In a move to prevent potential unrest, the Fatehpur district administration has issued strict prohibitory orders, officials announced on Thursday. The orders ban all gatherings, processions, and protests connected to a controversial mausoleum in the area.
This decision follows recent intelligence indicating a planned mobilization on August 16, which intersects with Janmashtami celebrations. Increased security measures are in place after right-wing groups stormed the mausoleum premises, claiming the site as a Hindu temple and causing damage earlier this week.
Law enforcement has taken decisive steps, booking 160 individuals, and deploying additional forces to ensure peace. Residents are urged to avoid street action and seek legal avenues for grievances. Authorities promise strict action against attempts to disrupt communal harmony during this sensitive period.
