Contentious Bill Sparks Freedom of Expression Concerns in Maharashtra
The Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill has caused a stir, with Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar criticizing it for restricting freedom of expression. The Bill, passed by the Maharashtra legislature, defines unlawful activities threatening public order. Pawar also expressed concerns about potential bias within the judiciary.
The Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill has drawn criticism from various political quarters for allegedly curbing freedom of expression. Among the most vocal opponents is Sharad Pawar, president of the Nationalist Congress Party, who addressed concerns at a recent conclave.
The Bill was passed during the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature, but Pawar stated that it faced inadequate opposition at first. However, subsequent discussions in the legislative council allowed for a course correction.
Addressing broader issues, Pawar accused regressive forces of infiltrating the judiciary, pointing to the recommendation of former Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Aarti Sathe for a high court position as a potential threat to judicial impartiality. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray noted that while the Bill omits any mention of sedition, his party would have supported it if such a provision were included. Thackeray also emphasized the Constitution's guarantee of equality across ideologies.
