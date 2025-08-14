Left Menu

Corruption Web Unraveled: IFS Officer Engulfed in Rs 23.46 Crore Laundering Scandal

A chargesheet has been filed against a retired Indian Forest Service officer over a Rs 23.46 crore fraud at Andhra Pradesh Women's Cooperative Finance Corporation. The officer is accused of colluding to misappropriate funds through irregular appointments and unauthorized transactions. The scheme involved improper loans and misuse of properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:20 IST
Corruption Web Unraveled: IFS Officer Engulfed in Rs 23.46 Crore Laundering Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A chargesheet under the anti-money laundering law names a retired Indian Forest Service officer in a Rs 23.46 crore fraud at the Andhra Pradesh Women's Cooperative Finance Corporation, authorities said.

The Enforcement Directorate revealed that a special PMLA court acknowledged the charges against Akula Kishan and others. Origins of the case trace back to a CID police FIR, alleging that during his tenure, Kishan collaborated with accomplices for financial misconduct at APWCFC, resulting in significant misappropriation of resources.

Irregular activities included unauthorized appointments, wrongful land dealings, and illegal asset transfers. The officer is also accused of leasing APWCFC properties without authorization, withdrawing funds unauthorisedly, and causing substantial financial damage, as detailed in the chargesheet. The ED has frozen assets valued at Rs 1.26 crore as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025