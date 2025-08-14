Corruption Web Unraveled: IFS Officer Engulfed in Rs 23.46 Crore Laundering Scandal

A chargesheet under the anti-money laundering law names a retired Indian Forest Service officer in a Rs 23.46 crore fraud at the Andhra Pradesh Women's Cooperative Finance Corporation, authorities said.

The Enforcement Directorate revealed that a special PMLA court acknowledged the charges against Akula Kishan and others. Origins of the case trace back to a CID police FIR, alleging that during his tenure, Kishan collaborated with accomplices for financial misconduct at APWCFC, resulting in significant misappropriation of resources.

Irregular activities included unauthorized appointments, wrongful land dealings, and illegal asset transfers. The officer is also accused of leasing APWCFC properties without authorization, withdrawing funds unauthorisedly, and causing substantial financial damage, as detailed in the chargesheet. The ED has frozen assets valued at Rs 1.26 crore as investigations proceed.

