Court Clears Woman Staffer of Misconduct in Viral Video Scandal

A woman court staffer has been officially exonerated following a judicial departmental enquiry into allegations stemming from a controversial video. The video, which appeared to show the woman in a compromising situation with a judicial officer, had circulated on social media.

A report from the inquiry, led by a district judge, concluded that there was no proof that the woman engaged in any immoral activity or breached conduct rules with the judicial officer. The investigation found no evidence to substantiate the allegations against her.

As a result, the department dropped all charges, and the woman was granted exoneration. The Delhi High Court had previously stopped the video's distribution on social media, citing its explicit nature.