Court Clears Woman Staffer of Misconduct in Viral Video Scandal

A judicial enquiry has cleared a woman court staffer of any misconduct after a viral video allegedly showed her in a compromising position with a judicial officer. The inquiry found no evidence of immoral behavior or misconduct by the woman, leading to her exoneration from all charges.

New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 21:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A woman court staffer has been officially exonerated following a judicial departmental enquiry into allegations stemming from a controversial video. The video, which appeared to show the woman in a compromising situation with a judicial officer, had circulated on social media.

A report from the inquiry, led by a district judge, concluded that there was no proof that the woman engaged in any immoral activity or breached conduct rules with the judicial officer. The investigation found no evidence to substantiate the allegations against her.

As a result, the department dropped all charges, and the woman was granted exoneration. The Delhi High Court had previously stopped the video's distribution on social media, citing its explicit nature.

