Left Menu

Urgent Plea for Stuck Indians: Passport Delays in Spain

The North American Punjabi Association has raised concerns over Indians in Spain facing severe delays in passport renewals. This delay has left many in distressing situations, prompting a call for immediate government intervention to expedite passport processes and uphold the welfare of Indian citizens abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-08-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 00:09 IST
Urgent Plea for Stuck Indians: Passport Delays in Spain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has voiced serious concerns regarding the distressing situation of numerous Indians, particularly from Punjab, stranded in Spain due to prolonged passport renewal delays.

NAPA's Executive Director, Satnam Singh Chahal, emphasized the urgency as these individuals face medical emergencies and personal crises without resolution in sight, appealing to the Indian government for swift action.

Labeling the delays as a humanitarian crisis, NAPA urged the Ministry of External Affairs to implement fast-track processing and adequate staffing at consulates to alleviate the unnecessary hardships faced by Indian nationals abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025