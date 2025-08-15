Urgent Plea for Stuck Indians: Passport Delays in Spain

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has voiced serious concerns regarding the distressing situation of numerous Indians, particularly from Punjab, stranded in Spain due to prolonged passport renewal delays.

NAPA's Executive Director, Satnam Singh Chahal, emphasized the urgency as these individuals face medical emergencies and personal crises without resolution in sight, appealing to the Indian government for swift action.

Labeling the delays as a humanitarian crisis, NAPA urged the Ministry of External Affairs to implement fast-track processing and adequate staffing at consulates to alleviate the unnecessary hardships faced by Indian nationals abroad.

