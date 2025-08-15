Left Menu

Trump's Pledge to Aid Hong Kong Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai

U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to intervene in the case of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who is detained under Hong Kong's national security law. The issue is adding to tensions with China, even as trade negotiations continue. Lai has been held in solitary confinement since 2020.

Updated: 15-08-2025 04:11 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 04:11 IST
Trump's Pledge to Aid Hong Kong Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai
Jimmy Lai

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday his intention to intervene in the case of Jimmy Lai, the detained Hong Kong media tycoon, during ongoing trade negotiations with China.

Lai, who faces charges of conspiracy under Hong Kong's national security law, has been held in solitary confinement since December 2020. He has entered a not guilty plea to the charges, which include conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and to publish seditious material.

China's Washington embassy spokesperson, Liu Pengyu, condemned what was termed as external interference in Hong Kong's judicial affairs. Meanwhile, U.S. and China trade officials are set to resume talks, with tensions possibly influencing negotiations after both sides extended a tariff truce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

