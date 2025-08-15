India Sets a Bold 'New Normal' Against Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a stern message to Pakistan during his Independence Day address, declaring that India will not distinguish between terrorists and their supporters. He emphasized that India's military will decide on any future responses to cross-border aggression, underscoring a new 'zero tolerance' approach to terrorism.

Hailing the success of 'Operation Sindoor,' Modi highlighted its impact on Pakistan, revealing daily emerging details of the extensive damages suffered. The operation was a decisive response to the Pahalgam terror attack, reflecting India's indignation and setting a precedent for handling similar situations.

Modi also justified placing the Indus Waters Treaty on hold, declaring it unfair that Indian rivers irrigate enemy lands while India's farmers struggle with water shortages. He pointed out the contribution of self-reliance in defense to Operation Sindoor's success, highlighting India's strategic shift in handling cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)