Stalin's Call for Legal Action to Restore State Powers
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin urges for legal action to enhance state powers as he addresses federal challenges. During his Independence Day speech, he emphasized the retrieval of states' roles through legal avenues and honored notable personalities with distinguished awards.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called for legal action to enhance the autonomy of states. In his Independence Day speech, he highlighted the ongoing struggles states face in securing rightful funds from the Centre, which he argues undermines federalism.
Stalin emphasized that reclaiming states' roles through legal means is essential, advocating for decisive steps to be undertaken. He noted that India's founding fathers envisioned a nation inclusive of all cultures and religions, and fulfilling that vision is the highest tribute.
During the event, the CM awarded the Thagaisal Thamizhar to KM Khader Mohideen of the Indian Union Muslim League and presented ISRO Chairman V Narayanan with the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Award.
