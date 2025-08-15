Karnataka's Bold Journey: From Inequality to Inclusivity

The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, has voiced concerns over the discrimination the state faces in resource distribution from the central government. He emphasized the need for all citizens to stand against this perceived injustice during his address at the Independence Day celebrations.

Siddaramaiah proudly presented Karnataka's unique development model, lauded as a 'Karnataka Model', highlighting its success in global recognition for its welfare schemes like Anna Bhagya and Shakti. He stressed these initiatives have significantly boosted the state's socio-economic indicators, including a sharp rise in women's workforce participation.

He also announced ambitious initiatives to tackle inequality and promote fair representation, such as conducting a socio-educational survey. Furthermore, he focused on reducing maternal mortality rates and combating the rising influence of digital distractions among the youth, underscoring the government's commitment to the comprehensive development of Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)