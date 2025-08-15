Stalin Advocates for State Empowerment Amidst Independence Celebrations
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized the need for state governments to regain their roles and powers in sectors like education and health, asserting that the Constitution should guide these efforts. He celebrated Tamil Nadu's economic growth, awarded distinguished individuals, and announced initiatives for freedom fighters.
- Country:
- India
In a spirited Independence Day address at Fort St George, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin called for a Constitution-based approach to augment the powers of state governments in sectors such as education and health. Stalin expressed concern about the central government's growing encroachment on state rights.
Stalin lauded Tamil Nadu's economic progress, noting its 11.9% growth rate, a significant achievement over the national average of 6.5%. He announced financial rewards for freedom fighters and unveiled the Kakkum Karangal Thittam, a loan subsidy initiative for ex-servicemen.
The CM also celebrated the rich legacy of freedom fighters and the principles of federalism, affirming a commitment to uphold the vision of India's founding fathers. Awards honoring important contributions in diverse fields were also presented during the event.
