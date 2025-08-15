Left Menu

Bulldozer Politics: Rights Under Threat

Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq criticizes the government's bulldozer policy, highlighting how it's impacting citizens' rights. He also raised concerns about the deletion of votes during Bihar's electoral roll revision. Barq emphasized the need for judiciary-led justice and democratic integrity nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 15-08-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 16:57 IST
Bulldozer Politics: Rights Under Threat
Zia Ur Rehman Barq
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq has launched a fierce critique of the government's bulldozer policy, labeling it as a threat not only to physical structures but to the citizens' rights.

Speaking to the press, Barq articulated his discontent with the policy, which has been used to clear alleged illegal structures in Sambhal.

The MP also highlighted issues surrounding the significant deletion of voter entries in Bihar, stressing the importance of democratic processes and judicial oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025