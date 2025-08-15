Bulldozer Politics: Rights Under Threat
Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq criticizes the government's bulldozer policy, highlighting how it's impacting citizens' rights. He also raised concerns about the deletion of votes during Bihar's electoral roll revision. Barq emphasized the need for judiciary-led justice and democratic integrity nationwide.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 15-08-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 16:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq has launched a fierce critique of the government's bulldozer policy, labeling it as a threat not only to physical structures but to the citizens' rights.
Speaking to the press, Barq articulated his discontent with the policy, which has been used to clear alleged illegal structures in Sambhal.
The MP also highlighted issues surrounding the significant deletion of voter entries in Bihar, stressing the importance of democratic processes and judicial oversight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar Boosts ASHA and Mamta Workers' Honorarium Ahead of Elections
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Bihar Government for Delayed Honorarium Hike for Health Workers
Rajya Sabha Faces Heated Debates on Electoral Roll Revisions and Legislative Matters
Parliamentary Pandemonium: Opposition Disrupts Rajya Sabha over Bihar Electoral Roll Revision
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 4.30 pm amid protests by Opposition MPs against revision of electoral rolls, absence of Prime Minister.