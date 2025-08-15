Bulldozer Politics: Rights Under Threat

Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq has launched a fierce critique of the government's bulldozer policy, labeling it as a threat not only to physical structures but to the citizens' rights.

Speaking to the press, Barq articulated his discontent with the policy, which has been used to clear alleged illegal structures in Sambhal.

The MP also highlighted issues surrounding the significant deletion of voter entries in Bihar, stressing the importance of democratic processes and judicial oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)