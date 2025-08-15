Tragic Shooting Near Orebro Mosque Sparks Investigation
A shooting near a mosque in Orebro, Sweden, left two people injured on Friday and is being investigated as an attempted murder. The incident follows a deadly February attack in the same city. Investigators have yet to provide updates on the victims' conditions.
Two individuals were injured in a shooting near a mosque in Orebro, Sweden, on Friday. According to a police statement, the case is currently being treated as attempted murder.
The victims were promptly transported to the hospital, though details regarding the severity of their injuries remain undisclosed. An eyewitness account reported by public broadcaster SVT indicated that one victim was shot just after exiting the mosque post-Friday prayers.
This event comes after a tragic February shooting in Orebro, where ten students and teachers lost their lives, making it Sweden's most lethal gun attack to date.
