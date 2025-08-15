Zelenskiy Accuses Russia of 'Showing Strength' Amid Continuing Attacks
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asserted that Russia's recent assault attempts in eastern Ukraine were unsuccessful, amid ongoing talks. Describing the continued attacks as demonstrations of strength ahead of a summit in Alaska, Zelenskiy noted the absence of indications that Russia is ready to cease hostilities.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed concerns on Friday about Russia's renewed aggression against Ukraine, which seems to be a show of force before an upcoming summit in Alaska between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.
Speaking on the Telegram app, Zelenskiy accused Russia of persisting with the conflict due to a lack of directive from Moscow to end the war. The Ukrainian leader highlighted the danger, noting renewed missile attacks on eastern regions, resulting in casualties and infrastructure damage.
The regional officials reported a ballistic missile strike in Dnipropetrovsk, northwest of the combat zone, killing a civilian and sparking concerns of another Russian breakthrough. However, Zelenskiy praised Ukrainian forces for stabilizing the battlefield despite recent advances by Russian infantry near Dobropillia.
