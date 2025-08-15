Legacy of Service: Remembering La Ganesan

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, a prominent figure in Indian politics and a stalwart of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), passed away at the age of 80 while undergoing treatment in Chennai. A significant leader with roots in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Ganesan served as the governor of several states, including Manipur, West Bengal, and Nagaland from 2021 to 2025.

The Indian political spectrum, including figures like President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid rich tributes to Ganesan. President Murmu expressed sorrow over his passing, highlighting his contributions to Tamil Nadu and the broader nation, while Prime Minister Modi remembered him as a devoted nationalist.

La Ganesan's journey from an RSS pracharak to a National BJP leader is marked by dedication and service. Known for his humility and respect across party lines, he founded an association promoting Tamil literature and served briefly as a Rajya Sabha MP. His passing is a profound loss to the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)