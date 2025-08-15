Tragedy Strikes: Cloudburst Chaos in Kishtwar

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah arrived in Kishtwar to evaluate the aftermath of a catastrophic cloudburst that struck Chasoti village, resulting in severe flash floods. The devastating event claimed at least 60 lives, including two CISF personnel, as rescue teams worked tirelessly to save trapped individuals.

Abdullah reassured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged full support for relief efforts, emphasizing that there would be no shortage of aid from the central government. In his interaction with the press, Abdullah acknowledged the gravity of the situation, labeling it an 'extremely unfortunate incident.'

Ongoing rescue operations aim to locate the missing and critically injured, while Abdullah stresses the importance of investigating the disaster's causes. He highlights the necessity of reviewing administrative precautionary measures in light of weather warnings previously issued by the MeT Department.