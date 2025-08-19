Toll Plaza Scuffle: Army Jawan Assault Sparks Uproar
A brutal assault on an Army jawan at a Uttar Pradesh toll plaza led to the arrest of seven suspects. The incident sparked online outrage and protests. The National Highways Authority of India fined the involved agency Rs 20 lakh for contract breach. The Indian Army demands justice.
In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, yet another individual has been arrested in connection with the alleged assault of an Army jawan, as confirmed by a senior police official on Tuesday.
The arrest of Neeraj Talian, also known as Bittu, on Monday night, raised the total number of apprehended suspects to seven. The brutal assault occurred at the Bhuni toll plaza in Sarurpur, where a video of the attack quickly went viral, inciting local protests in Meerut and widespread social media outrage.
Authorities have imposed a Rs 20 lakh penalty on the toll collection agency involved, citing a 'grave breach of contract'. The Indian Army has condemned the incident, demanding justice for the soldier and underscoring its commitment to ensure such acts do not occur again.
(With inputs from agencies.)
