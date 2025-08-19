Unveiling the Dark Secrets of Dharmasthala
Human remains have been exhumed in Dharmasthala, Karnataka, following allegations of murder and rape. A former temple cleaner claims he was forced to bury victims over decades. The investigation seeks the truth behind these serious accusations amid concerns over potential religious implications.
In a startling development, Indian police have exhumed human remains in the southern temple town of Dharmasthala, Karnataka, as part of a high-profile investigation into alleged mass murders and rapes purportedly hidden since the mid-1990s. The case has captured national media attention, raising numerous questions about the religious site.
A former cleaner, who has remained anonymous for his safety, revealed to authorities that he was coerced into disposing of the bodies by temple officials for over two decades. The chilling allegations echo throughout the region, with exhumed skeletons and ongoing forensic analysis casting shadows over the ancient temple's hallowed grounds.
The investigation, backed by Karnataka's interior ministry, has already led to findings from two of sixteen targeted sites. Officials continue to recover evidence as societal tensions rise, urging not to fuel religious fervor. Legal representatives and families of past victims, like Padmalatha, now hope for long-awaited justice.
