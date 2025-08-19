Left Menu

Unveiling the Dark Secrets of Dharmasthala

Human remains have been exhumed in Dharmasthala, Karnataka, following allegations of murder and rape. A former temple cleaner claims he was forced to bury victims over decades. The investigation seeks the truth behind these serious accusations amid concerns over potential religious implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 13:21 IST
Unveiling the Dark Secrets of Dharmasthala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a startling development, Indian police have exhumed human remains in the southern temple town of Dharmasthala, Karnataka, as part of a high-profile investigation into alleged mass murders and rapes purportedly hidden since the mid-1990s. The case has captured national media attention, raising numerous questions about the religious site.

A former cleaner, who has remained anonymous for his safety, revealed to authorities that he was coerced into disposing of the bodies by temple officials for over two decades. The chilling allegations echo throughout the region, with exhumed skeletons and ongoing forensic analysis casting shadows over the ancient temple's hallowed grounds.

The investigation, backed by Karnataka's interior ministry, has already led to findings from two of sixteen targeted sites. Officials continue to recover evidence as societal tensions rise, urging not to fuel religious fervor. Legal representatives and families of past victims, like Padmalatha, now hope for long-awaited justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025