Delhi CM Assures No Flood Threat Despite Rising Yamuna Levels

Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, reassures residents that despite rising Yamuna River levels, there is no imminent flood threat. While low-lying areas are affected, preventive measures and relief efforts, including food and solar-powered floodlights, have been implemented. The river is expected to recede soon, ensuring public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reassured residents on Tuesday that there is no imminent flood threat, despite the rising water levels of the Yamuna River. She inspected the low-lying areas of Yamuna Bazar, where water had seeped into homes, and interacted with affected residents.

Gupta urged residents in vulnerable areas to move to school-based relief camps where food and medical aid are available. In response to power outages, solar-powered floodlights have been installed. The Yamuna's water level at the Old Railway Bridge rose to 205.79 metres on Tuesday morning, nearing the evacuation benchmark of 206 metres.

On social media, Gupta assured that the situation remains under control and is being closely monitored. Despite the water reaching low-lying floodplains, it is receding, and no widespread flooding is expected. She emphasized the government's commitment to public safety, with teams ready to address any emergency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

