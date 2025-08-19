Left Menu

Pending Accessibility Complaints: A Nationwide Challenge for Sugamya Bharat

Over 1,000 accessibility barrier complaints have been filed via Sugamya Bharat App since 2021, with nearly half unresolved. The app, revamped in 2024, aids citizens in reporting issues in public spaces. While Gujarat has addressed most complaints, states like Delhi and Maharashtra lag behind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:43 IST
Pending Accessibility Complaints: A Nationwide Challenge for Sugamya Bharat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

More than 1,000 complaints have been submitted concerning accessibility barriers for persons with disabilities and the elderly through the government's Sugamya Bharat App since its inception in 2021. However, official data indicates nearly half of these complaints remain pending.

In a written response in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment B L Verma revealed that, by August 14, 2025, the app had received 1,095 complaints. Out of these, 528 cases are still unresolved, while 567 have been cleared. The Sugamya Bharat App, developed by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, enables public reporting of accessibility issues in various public domains.

There is significant variation in how different states and territories handle these complaints. Gujarat leads in resolving issues, settling 366 of 375 complaints, whereas Delhi has addressed none of its 134 grievances. The Minister underscored the process of grievance registration and the roles of central nodal officers and State Commissioners in facilitating resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025