Pending Accessibility Complaints: A Nationwide Challenge for Sugamya Bharat

More than 1,000 complaints have been submitted concerning accessibility barriers for persons with disabilities and the elderly through the government's Sugamya Bharat App since its inception in 2021. However, official data indicates nearly half of these complaints remain pending.

In a written response in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment B L Verma revealed that, by August 14, 2025, the app had received 1,095 complaints. Out of these, 528 cases are still unresolved, while 567 have been cleared. The Sugamya Bharat App, developed by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, enables public reporting of accessibility issues in various public domains.

There is significant variation in how different states and territories handle these complaints. Gujarat leads in resolving issues, settling 366 of 375 complaints, whereas Delhi has addressed none of its 134 grievances. The Minister underscored the process of grievance registration and the roles of central nodal officers and State Commissioners in facilitating resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)