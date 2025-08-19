Crackdown on Terror Networks: Property of Designated Terrorist Seized in Kashmir

In a decisive move against terrorist networks, officials in Jammu and Kashmir have seized property linked to Asif Maqbool Dar, a designated terrorist currently operating from abroad. The action took place in Baramulla district, targeting orchard land associated with Dar's activities.

The property, located in Bandi Payeen, covers three kanals and 18 marlas and is valued at approximately one crore. Though registered under the name of Dar's father, Mohammad Maqbool, investigations have verified Dar's active involvement, as confirmed by police spokespersons.

This seizure follows the registration of an FIR under the IPC and UAPA at Parimpora police station. The measure aims to disrupt the financial and logistical operations of terrorist networks, with further strategies underway to counter cross-border sponsorship, senior officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)