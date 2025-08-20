Political Leaders Unite Against Attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
Delhi's political leaders, including AAP and Congress, condemned the attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. They stressed that while opposition and dissent are integral to democracy, violence has no place. The incident underscores concerns regarding women's safety in the capital, urging Delhi Police to take decisive action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 11:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Political leaders from AAP and Congress have voiced their condemnation of the recent attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, emphasizing the importance of non-violence in democracy.
The incident, which occurred during a 'Jan Sunwai' event at Gupta's official residence, has raised pressing concerns about women's safety in the capital.
Authorities have taken a suspect into custody and a rigorous investigation is underway. Former Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi have both urged for strict police action to ensure justice and reinforce safety measures for women in Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Chief Minister
- Rekha Gupta
- attack
- police
- women's safety
- condemnation
- democracy
- violence
- justice
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two persons killed and three injured in scuffle due to crowding at Kubreshwar Dham Temple in MP's Sehore: Police.
Odisha chalks out 'blueprint' to deal with Maoists in Rourkela police district
Gauteng Police Strike Against Crime: 133 Suspects Arrested, Vehicles and Firearms Recovered
Firing at Shiv Sena leader in police station: HC denies bail to ex-BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad
Militants use drone to target police station in northwest Pakistan