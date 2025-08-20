Overnight Aggression: Russia's Assault on Sumy
At least 14 individuals, including children, were injured in a Russian attack on Sumy, Ukraine. The incident highlights continuous tension and fear as Russian forces target civilians, marking an act labeled as terrorism. Prime Minister Svyrydenko condemned the attack, emphasizing Russia's threat to Ukraine's families.
In a significant overnight escalation, Russia launched an assault on Sumy, a northern region of Ukraine, leaving at least 14 people wounded, including a family with three children. Ukrainian Prime Minister condemned the violence on Wednesday.
The attack underscores persistent tensions between the nations, with civilians becoming the latest victims in this ongoing conflict. Russian forces again targeted residential areas, causing fear and chaos among the population.
According to Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's Prime Minister, these actions are manifestations of Russia's fears, labeling them as terrorism intended to strike at the heart of Ukrainian society by threatening its families and children.
(With inputs from agencies.)
