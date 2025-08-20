Overnight Aggression: Russia's Assault on Sumy

In a significant overnight escalation, Russia launched an assault on Sumy, a northern region of Ukraine, leaving at least 14 people wounded, including a family with three children. Ukrainian Prime Minister condemned the violence on Wednesday.

The attack underscores persistent tensions between the nations, with civilians becoming the latest victims in this ongoing conflict. Russian forces again targeted residential areas, causing fear and chaos among the population.

According to Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's Prime Minister, these actions are manifestations of Russia's fears, labeling them as terrorism intended to strike at the heart of Ukrainian society by threatening its families and children.

(With inputs from agencies.)