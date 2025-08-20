Unexpected Explosion in Polish Cornfield: Old Propeller Engine Component Discovered
An object that exploded in an eastern Polish cornfield is suspected to be part of an old propeller engine. The Polish army confirmed no airspace violations from Ukraine or Belarus. The incident caused property damage, but no injuries, and sparked temporary air raid sirens across the border in Ukraine.
An object that ignited in a cornfield in eastern Poland might have been part of an antiquated propeller engine, the Polish army announced on Wednesday. They confirmed that there were no breaches of Poland's airspace from neighboring Ukraine or Belarus.
Earlier on, police reported that an unidentified object had descended in Osiny village within Poland's Lublin province, close to the Ukraine border. The Polish Armed Forces' Operational Command declared that their initial analysis of radar systems showed no airspace intrusion the night before from either Ukraine or Belarus.
The Air Operations Center was notified about the discovery, believed to be remnants of a propeller engine. The explosion shattered windows, although no injuries were reported, as per the PAP news agency. Police discovered charred metal and plastic fragments at the scene. Meanwhile, air raid alarms briefly sounded for an hour in Ukraine's Volyn and Lviv regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
