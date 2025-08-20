Uganda Dismisses U.S. Deportation Agreement Claims
Uganda has not entered into any agreement with the United States to receive illegal immigrants due to inadequate infrastructure. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Okello Oryem refuted claims reported by CBS News about deportation deals with the U.S., emphasizing the country's current incapacity to accommodate such migrants.
Uganda denies forming any agreement with the United States to accept illegal immigrants, citing insufficient infrastructure as a barrier to accommodating such individuals, according to a senior foreign affairs official.
In a statement to Reuters, State Minister Okello Oryem emphasized that no such arrangement exists, contradicting reports from CBS News referencing internal U.S. documents detailing alleged deportation deals with both Honduras and Uganda. Oryem stressed the country's inability to host these migrants.
Washington, reportedly pursuing agreements with various nations for deporting non-citizens, is part of President Donald Trump's broader initiative to remove millions of illegal immigrants residing within U.S. borders, further involving deportations to third countries like South Sudan and Eswatini.
(With inputs from agencies.)
