Honey Trap Scandal: Constable Among Three Arrested

A honey trap operation was dismantled with the arrest of three individuals, including a constable from Uttar Pradesh-112. The gang was accused of blackmailing a victim using a secretly recorded video. After an investigation, the accused were apprehended, with efforts ongoing to arrest one absconding member.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moradabad | Updated: 20-08-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 16:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, authorities have dismantled a honey trap gang through the arrest of three individuals, including a constable from the Uttar Pradesh-112 unit. The police identified the arrested as constable Rizwan, along with accomplices Iqra and Faisal, while a fourth suspect named Babar remains at large.

According to police sources, the gang allegedly entrapped a victim, covertly recording an objectionable video with a woman, which was later used as leverage for blackmail. Initial extortion involved a payment of Rs 35,000, with demands later escalating to Rs 5 lakh, under threats of framing the victim in a false rape allegation.

An investigation was initiated following a complaint from a resident of Sambhal district. Consequent efforts led to the apprehension of the trio, who have since been remanded in custody. Circle Officer (Katghar) Ashish Pratap Singh confirmed ongoing efforts to apprehend the absconding suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

