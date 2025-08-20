Israel's Intensifying Agenda: Gaza City Assault Looms Amid Ceasefire Talks

Israel has mobilized tens of thousands of reservists as it plans an anticipated offensive on Gaza City. This move comes as the Israeli government evaluates a new ceasefire proposal amid nearly two years of conflict with Palestinian militant group, Hamas. The assault on Gaza's largest city proceeds despite substantial international backlash.

A military official noted that reservists will not engage until September, offering a window for mediators to negotiate a truce between Hamas and Israel. The gradual and targeted operation aims to overtake Hamas's stronghold in Gaza City, even as global pressure mounts for a ceasefire.

Amidst calls from allies to reconsider, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces pressure from far-right coalition members to persist with the military campaign in Gaza. The conflict, ignited in October 2023, has resulted in extensive casualties and displacement, with latest proposals for a 60-day ceasefire under negotiation.

