Israel's Intensifying Agenda: Gaza City Assault Looms Amid Ceasefire Talks
Israel prepares to assault Gaza City, calling up reservists, while considering a ceasefire proposal amid ongoing conflict. Tensions rise as international criticism grows and far-right Israeli politicians push against a ceasefire. The war, which began in October 2023, has seen significant casualties and displacement in Gaza.
Israel has mobilized tens of thousands of reservists as it plans an anticipated offensive on Gaza City. This move comes as the Israeli government evaluates a new ceasefire proposal amid nearly two years of conflict with Palestinian militant group, Hamas. The assault on Gaza's largest city proceeds despite substantial international backlash.
A military official noted that reservists will not engage until September, offering a window for mediators to negotiate a truce between Hamas and Israel. The gradual and targeted operation aims to overtake Hamas's stronghold in Gaza City, even as global pressure mounts for a ceasefire.
Amidst calls from allies to reconsider, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces pressure from far-right coalition members to persist with the military campaign in Gaza. The conflict, ignited in October 2023, has resulted in extensive casualties and displacement, with latest proposals for a 60-day ceasefire under negotiation.
