Israel's Intensifying Agenda: Gaza City Assault Looms Amid Ceasefire Talks

Israel prepares to assault Gaza City, calling up reservists, while considering a ceasefire proposal amid ongoing conflict. Tensions rise as international criticism grows and far-right Israeli politicians push against a ceasefire. The war, which began in October 2023, has seen significant casualties and displacement in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 22:10 IST
Israel has mobilized tens of thousands of reservists as it plans an anticipated offensive on Gaza City. This move comes as the Israeli government evaluates a new ceasefire proposal amid nearly two years of conflict with Palestinian militant group, Hamas. The assault on Gaza's largest city proceeds despite substantial international backlash.

A military official noted that reservists will not engage until September, offering a window for mediators to negotiate a truce between Hamas and Israel. The gradual and targeted operation aims to overtake Hamas's stronghold in Gaza City, even as global pressure mounts for a ceasefire.

Amidst calls from allies to reconsider, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces pressure from far-right coalition members to persist with the military campaign in Gaza. The conflict, ignited in October 2023, has resulted in extensive casualties and displacement, with latest proposals for a 60-day ceasefire under negotiation.

