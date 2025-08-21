Close Call for Doctor as Car Attack Rocks AIIMS Campus
A senior doctor at AIIMS narrowly escaped harm when a car driver allegedly tried to run him over. The incident led to an FIR and a police investigation is underway. CCTV footage is being reviewed as teams work to identify and apprehend the accused driver.
A senior doctor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) narrowly avoided injury after a driver allegedly attempted to run him over within the hospital premises, as reported by police on Wednesday.
The incident unfolded on August 18, around 4 PM, near Gate Number 1, when the victim observed a traffic obstruction caused by the car. As he signaled the driver to reverse, the driver allegedly accelerated, striking the doctor repeatedly, according to a senior officer.
An FIR under Section 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been filed. The police are reviewing CCTV footage, identifying eyewitnesses, and using technical surveillance to locate the suspect. Investigations are ongoing to determine the driver's motive and possible intoxication during the incident.
