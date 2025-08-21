Espionage Charges Against French Scholar in Russia: A Diplomatic Standoff

French researcher Laurent Vinatier, already imprisoned in Russia for violating 'foreign agent' laws, now confronts a new charge of espionage, according to court documents cited by Russian media. Last October, Vinatier was sentenced to three years for not meeting the specific requirements of these laws, with his appeal rejected in February.

The Russian FSB security service accused Vinatier of failing to register as a foreign agent while allegedly gathering military information valuable to foreign intelligence services. Russian news outlets reported that Moscow's Lefortovo Court plans to charge him under espionage laws, with a hearing scheduled for next Monday.

Amid heightened tensions between Moscow and the West regarding the Ukraine conflict, Vinatier, 49, is among several Western nationals charged under Russian security laws. During his trial, he expressed his love for Russia and apologized for breaking the law. France has described his detention as arbitrary, urging his release, and President Emmanuel Macron has refuted claims of his state affiliation, labeling the arrest as a misinformation effort by Moscow. Vinatier works for the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, a Geneva-based conflict mediation organization. Colleagues familiar with him informed Reuters he is a respected scholar undertaking legitimate research.