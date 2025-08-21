Tulsi Gabbard's Overhaul: A New Era for U.S. Intelligence
Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. Director of National Intelligence, announced a major restructuring of the ODNI, cutting personnel by over 40% and eliminating redundant units to save $700 million annually. This move aligns with reducing federal bureaucracy while addressing past allegations of undue influence and inefficiency within the intelligence community.
The U.S. Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, has introduced significant changes within her department, marking the first major revamp since its inception. As part of this overhaul, the office will reduce its staff by over 40%, aiming to save more than $700 million annually.
This restructuring includes the disbandment of units like the Foreign Malign Influence Center, deemed redundant by Gabbard, as similar functions are performed by other American intelligence agencies. Her announcement aligns with the Trump administration's broader objectives to streamline federal agencies and reduce excess bureaucracy.
Gabbard's decision comes amid allegations of past politicization within the intelligence community, particularly regarding assessments of Russian influence in U.S. elections. The changes are intended to refine the ODNI's focus on its primary mission of delivering unbiased and timely intelligence to the government.
