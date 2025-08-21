Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has cautioned Brazilian financial institutions against implementing U.S. sanctions at the domestic level, warning of potential penalties under Brazilian law. His comments come amidst rising tensions after the U.S. government imposed sanctions on him, alleging suppression of freedom of expression.

The sanctions, under the Global Magnitsky Act, accuse Moraes of politicized legal actions, including those against former President Jair Bolsonaro. Moraes contends that foreign legal decisions must undergo a domestic validation process to be enforceable in Brazil, noted in an interview with Reuters.

Brazilian banks are experiencing pressure from both U.S. and Brazilian legal frameworks, complicating operations internationally. The ongoing legal standoff could isolate Brazilian financial institutions globally, forcing them to navigate carefully between compliance with U.S. sanctions and Brazilian court rulings.

