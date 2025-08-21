Left Menu

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes warns Brazilian banks against acting on U.S. sanctions domestically, risking penalties under national law. The U.S. imposed sanctions on Moraes, accusing him of suppressing expression rights. Banks are pressured between adhering to U.S. laws or facing Brazilian sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 06:01 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 06:01 IST
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has cautioned Brazilian financial institutions against implementing U.S. sanctions at the domestic level, warning of potential penalties under Brazilian law. His comments come amidst rising tensions after the U.S. government imposed sanctions on him, alleging suppression of freedom of expression.

The sanctions, under the Global Magnitsky Act, accuse Moraes of politicized legal actions, including those against former President Jair Bolsonaro. Moraes contends that foreign legal decisions must undergo a domestic validation process to be enforceable in Brazil, noted in an interview with Reuters.

Brazilian banks are experiencing pressure from both U.S. and Brazilian legal frameworks, complicating operations internationally. The ongoing legal standoff could isolate Brazilian financial institutions globally, forcing them to navigate carefully between compliance with U.S. sanctions and Brazilian court rulings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Acharya Manish Introduces Revolutionary Ayurvedic Detox Kit

Acharya Manish Introduces Revolutionary Ayurvedic Detox Kit

 India
2
Judgement on Salwa Judum was Supreme Court's, not mine: Sudershan Reddy to PTI.

Judgement on Salwa Judum was Supreme Court's, not mine: Sudershan Reddy to P...

 India
3
Do not wish to join issue with HM, there must be decency in debate: Sudershan Reddy on Amit Shah's criticism of Salwa Judum verdict.

Do not wish to join issue with HM, there must be decency in debate: Sudersha...

 India
4
Coimbatore: The Rising Star of India's IT Landscape

Coimbatore: The Rising Star of India's IT Landscape

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025