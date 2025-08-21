South Korean President Lee Upholds Historic Pact Amid Regional Tensions

In a diplomatic move that reaffirms South Korea's commitment to historical agreements, President Lee Jae Myung has vowed to uphold past treaties with Japan, despite its contentious colonial history. Key among these is the 2015 pact addressing 'comfort women,' women forced into military brothels, which remains a sensitive issue between the nations.

His decision comes as Lee prepares for a Tokyo summit with Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, where economic and security cooperation is expected to top the agenda. While Lee's liberal Democratic Party has opposed the 2015 agreement, he recognizes it as a national commitment that should not be overturned, highlighting its significance for future diplomacy.

Lee also underscores the importance of managing regional security concerns, particularly North Korea's nuclear ambitions. He outlines a phased plan for denuclearization on the Korean peninsula, emphasizing collaboration with the United States. As he prepares for talks with President Donald Trump, Lee's administration is focused on regional stability while facing North Korea's dismissals of peace negotiations.

