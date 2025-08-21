Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on PFI Associates in Tamil Nadu: Arrests and Operations Intensify

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) intensified its probe into the 2019 Ramalingam murder case by searching nine locations in Tamil Nadu. The crackdown led to the arrest of Imthathullah for allegedly aiding absconding offenders linked to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). The operation uncovered critical evidence against the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 10:42 IST
NIA Cracks Down on PFI Associates in Tamil Nadu: Arrests and Operations Intensify
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has ramped up its investigation into the 2019 Ramalingam murder case, conducting searches at nine locations across Tamil Nadu. On Thursday, an official statement revealed the arrest of Imthathullah, linked to the harboring of alleged offenders connected with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

In a coordinated operation, NIA teams focused on two districts in the state, aiming to locate individuals wanted in connection with the case. The murder of Ramalingam, a Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) party member, in 2019 was reportedly orchestrated to instill fear and communal discord.

While the investigation led to significant breakthroughs, with arrests made, some absconders, including Mohammed Ali Jinna, remain elusive. The NIA has pledged significant rewards for information leading to their capture, intensifying efforts to resolve the high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025