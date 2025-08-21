NIA Cracks Down on PFI Associates in Tamil Nadu: Arrests and Operations Intensify
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) intensified its probe into the 2019 Ramalingam murder case by searching nine locations in Tamil Nadu. The crackdown led to the arrest of Imthathullah for allegedly aiding absconding offenders linked to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). The operation uncovered critical evidence against the accused.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has ramped up its investigation into the 2019 Ramalingam murder case, conducting searches at nine locations across Tamil Nadu. On Thursday, an official statement revealed the arrest of Imthathullah, linked to the harboring of alleged offenders connected with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).
In a coordinated operation, NIA teams focused on two districts in the state, aiming to locate individuals wanted in connection with the case. The murder of Ramalingam, a Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) party member, in 2019 was reportedly orchestrated to instill fear and communal discord.
While the investigation led to significant breakthroughs, with arrests made, some absconders, including Mohammed Ali Jinna, remain elusive. The NIA has pledged significant rewards for information leading to their capture, intensifying efforts to resolve the high-profile case.
