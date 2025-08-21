NIA Cracks Down on PFI Associates in Tamil Nadu: Arrests and Operations Intensify

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has ramped up its investigation into the 2019 Ramalingam murder case, conducting searches at nine locations across Tamil Nadu. On Thursday, an official statement revealed the arrest of Imthathullah, linked to the harboring of alleged offenders connected with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

In a coordinated operation, NIA teams focused on two districts in the state, aiming to locate individuals wanted in connection with the case. The murder of Ramalingam, a Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) party member, in 2019 was reportedly orchestrated to instill fear and communal discord.

While the investigation led to significant breakthroughs, with arrests made, some absconders, including Mohammed Ali Jinna, remain elusive. The NIA has pledged significant rewards for information leading to their capture, intensifying efforts to resolve the high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)