'Z' Category Security for Delhi CM Gupta: A Shield Against Threats
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been granted 'Z' category security following an assault. The VIP Security Group, also protecting Amit Shah and the Gandhi family, will secure Gupta with 22-25 armed commandos. The attack, seen as a conspiracy, occurred during a public event.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been accorded 'Z' category VIP security following a reported attack on her, as confirmed by official sources on Thursday.
The paramilitary's VIP Security Group (VSG), also responsible for the safety of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Gandhi family, will guard Gupta and her official residence.
A dedicated team of 22-25 armed commandos will provide 24/7 protection, under the supervision of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), as directed by the Union home ministry sources revealed. The incident occurred during a 'Jan Sunwai' event at Gupta's camp office in Civil Lines, with her office labeling it a 'well-planned conspiracy'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi appears before Chaibasa MP-MLA court in connection with 'defamatory remarks' against Amit Shah in 2018.
Rahul Gandhi appears before Chaibasa court over 'defamatory remarks' against Amit Shah in 2018
Rahul Gandhi granted bail by Jharkhand court in case over 'defamatory remarks' against Amit Shah in 2018.
Swift Rescue: IAF Helicopter Saves CRPF Personnel
Tragic Road Accident Claims CRPF Lives in Udhampur