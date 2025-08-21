'Z' Category Security for Delhi CM Gupta: A Shield Against Threats

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been accorded 'Z' category VIP security following a reported attack on her, as confirmed by official sources on Thursday.

The paramilitary's VIP Security Group (VSG), also responsible for the safety of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Gandhi family, will guard Gupta and her official residence.

A dedicated team of 22-25 armed commandos will provide 24/7 protection, under the supervision of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), as directed by the Union home ministry sources revealed. The incident occurred during a 'Jan Sunwai' event at Gupta's camp office in Civil Lines, with her office labeling it a 'well-planned conspiracy'.

(With inputs from agencies.)