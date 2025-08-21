Left Menu

CCPA Slaps Rapido with Rs 10 Lakh Penalty for Misleading Ads

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) fined ride-hailing app Rapido Rs 10 lakh for misleading ads and unfair trade practices. Rapido's offers were found deceptive, with blockchain offers expiring quickly. The CCPA mandates Rapido to halt misleading ads and compensate affected customers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 11:41 IST
CCPA Slaps Rapido with Rs 10 Lakh Penalty for Misleading Ads
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has penalized popular ride-hailing service Rapido with a fine of Rs 10 lakh, citing misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices, according to a statement from the consumer affairs ministry on Thursday.

Rapido's promotional claims, such as 'Auto in 5 minutes or Get Rs 50,' were deemed false by the CCPA, which also instructed the company to reimburse customers who did not receive the promised compensation. The watchdog noted that disclaimers in the ads were unreadably small.

An investigation revealed the 'Rs 50' benefit was actually 'Rapido coins' tied to stringent conditions, compelling users to make another purchase. Complaints against Rapido increased notably in recent months, prompting the CCPA to order an immediate stop to the misleading advertising campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025