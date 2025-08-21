Funding Cuts Threaten Justice for Rohingya: UN Investigation at Risk
Funding cuts from donors and U.N. budget constraints threaten the UN's Mechanism to gather evidence and seek justice for the Rohingya. Nicholas Koumjian, head of the investigation, warns that reduced efforts will lead to impunity for perpetrators. Both ongoing and open-source projects face potential discontinuation without necessary funding.
Funding cuts from donors and U.N. cost-saving measures pose a significant threat to the UN's efforts to gather evidence and seek justice for the Rohingya people, who fled Myanmar's military offensive, the head of the investigation has revealed.
Nicholas Koumjian, head of The Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar, expressed concerns about the potential impact on efforts to bring justice. "Scaling back our work will severely hamper our ability to convict perpetrators," he told Reuters in Geneva, signaling a dangerous message of impunity.
As the U.N. mechanism faces funding shortages, critical projects, including ones addressing sexual violence and crimes against children, might be discontinued, disrupting vital work on serious human rights violations since Myanmar's 2021 coup.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Swift Justice Sought in Angul Forest Assault Case
Cash discovery row: SC dismisses Justice Yashwant Varma's plea seeking invalidation of in-house inquiry panel.
Cash discovery row: SC says Justice Yashwant Varma's conduct does not inspire confidence, his plea should not be entertained.
Protest in Puri: Demand for Justice in Teen's Tragic Death
Supreme Court Upholds Justice Varma's Misconduct Verdict