Strategic Military Talks: Options for Ukraine Unveiled

Military leaders from the U.S. and European nations have concluded formulating strategic options for Ukraine, with plans to present these to their respective national security advisers, according to a statement from the U.S. military on Thursday.

Following President Donald Trump's commitment to aiding Ukraine under a prospective peace deal with Russia, ongoing deliberations include establishing post-conflict security assurances for Kyiv. The discussions took place in Washington, D.C., involving defense officials from the U.S., Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine.

Though Trump has excluded deploying ground troops, options like increased air support and defense systems remain viable. With caution surrounding the feasibility of these strategies, consensus on aligning military actions acceptable to the Kremlin remains crucial.

