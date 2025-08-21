Left Menu

Midnight Raid Nabs Key Gang Operative, Seizes Illegal Arms

Delhi Police arrested Gautam alias Golu, linked to the Hashim Baba gang, recovering weapons after jailed mobster Yogesh Bhati's tip-off. Golu's arrest followed a midnight raid, revealing his role in arms supply and involvement in serious crimes. This is part of ongoing actions against the gang.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:34 IST
Midnight Raid Nabs Key Gang Operative, Seizes Illegal Arms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant breakthrough in the fight against organized crime in Delhi was achieved with the arrest of Gautam alias Golu, a suspected key figure in the Hashim Baba gang. The arrest was made following disclosures by jailed gangster Yogesh Bhati during an interrogation session, leading to a police raid.

During a meticulously planned midnight operation, Delhi Police apprehended Golu at his residence in the Rampura locality. The operation resulted in the confiscation of two country-made pistols and 20 live cartridges, indicating Golu's involvement in the illegal arms trade across Delhi-NCR.

According to police sources, further interrogation revealed Golu's close association with Bhati, linking him to notorious crimes, including a Rs 2 lakh armed robbery. This arrest is part of a larger crackdown that began last month, which saw multiple arrests and the seizure of sophisticated weapons from the syndicate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025