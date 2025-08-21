Midnight Raid Nabs Key Gang Operative, Seizes Illegal Arms

A significant breakthrough in the fight against organized crime in Delhi was achieved with the arrest of Gautam alias Golu, a suspected key figure in the Hashim Baba gang. The arrest was made following disclosures by jailed gangster Yogesh Bhati during an interrogation session, leading to a police raid.

During a meticulously planned midnight operation, Delhi Police apprehended Golu at his residence in the Rampura locality. The operation resulted in the confiscation of two country-made pistols and 20 live cartridges, indicating Golu's involvement in the illegal arms trade across Delhi-NCR.

According to police sources, further interrogation revealed Golu's close association with Bhati, linking him to notorious crimes, including a Rs 2 lakh armed robbery. This arrest is part of a larger crackdown that began last month, which saw multiple arrests and the seizure of sophisticated weapons from the syndicate.

(With inputs from agencies.)