Midnight Raid Nabs Key Gang Operative, Seizes Illegal Arms
Delhi Police arrested Gautam alias Golu, linked to the Hashim Baba gang, recovering weapons after jailed mobster Yogesh Bhati's tip-off. Golu's arrest followed a midnight raid, revealing his role in arms supply and involvement in serious crimes. This is part of ongoing actions against the gang.
- Country:
- India
A significant breakthrough in the fight against organized crime in Delhi was achieved with the arrest of Gautam alias Golu, a suspected key figure in the Hashim Baba gang. The arrest was made following disclosures by jailed gangster Yogesh Bhati during an interrogation session, leading to a police raid.
During a meticulously planned midnight operation, Delhi Police apprehended Golu at his residence in the Rampura locality. The operation resulted in the confiscation of two country-made pistols and 20 live cartridges, indicating Golu's involvement in the illegal arms trade across Delhi-NCR.
According to police sources, further interrogation revealed Golu's close association with Bhati, linking him to notorious crimes, including a Rs 2 lakh armed robbery. This arrest is part of a larger crackdown that began last month, which saw multiple arrests and the seizure of sophisticated weapons from the syndicate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Associate of Notorious Drug Smuggler Iqbal Mirchi Arrested Over Theatre Demolition Scam
Fake Currency Racket Busted in Nagpur: Two Arrested
Notorious Duo Arrested: The Gold Chain Snatchers of Delhi
Conman Masquerades as Minister: Arrested for Interfering in Police Probe
Bhubaneswar Man Arrested for Harassing Teenage Girl