Brutal Ordeal: Woman Abducted and Raped in Truck for 14 Days
Two individuals from Uttar Pradesh were arrested in Jharkhand after allegedly abducting and raping a woman for 14 days. The victim, a cleanliness worker, was kidnapped and confined in a truck as the accused moved her between locations. The police have begun a further probe.
Two individuals from Uttar Pradesh have been apprehended in connection with the abduction and rape of a 30-year-old woman in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police reported on Thursday.
According to authorities, the suspects and the victim, who all hail from Uttar Pradesh, were detained during a routine vehicle inspection conducted in the Pandwa police station's jurisdiction.
The victim, employed as a cleanliness worker in Ghaziabad, was reportedly kidnapped by one of the suspects, a carpenter, on August 7. She alleged being taken aboard a friend's truck, where she was subjected to continual sexual assault as they traveled across various locations. Police recovered condoms and mobile phones during the vehicle's seizure. The investigation has been escalated to a woman police station for further inquiry.
