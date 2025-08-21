Left Menu

Brutal Ordeal: Woman Abducted and Raped in Truck for 14 Days

Two individuals from Uttar Pradesh were arrested in Jharkhand after allegedly abducting and raping a woman for 14 days. The victim, a cleanliness worker, was kidnapped and confined in a truck as the accused moved her between locations. The police have begun a further probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 21-08-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals from Uttar Pradesh have been apprehended in connection with the abduction and rape of a 30-year-old woman in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police reported on Thursday.

According to authorities, the suspects and the victim, who all hail from Uttar Pradesh, were detained during a routine vehicle inspection conducted in the Pandwa police station's jurisdiction.

The victim, employed as a cleanliness worker in Ghaziabad, was reportedly kidnapped by one of the suspects, a carpenter, on August 7. She alleged being taken aboard a friend's truck, where she was subjected to continual sexual assault as they traveled across various locations. Police recovered condoms and mobile phones during the vehicle's seizure. The investigation has been escalated to a woman police station for further inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

