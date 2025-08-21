Delhi Schools on Edge: Cyber Threats from Terrorizers 111

In a tense turn of events, around 100 schools in Delhi were subjected to bomb threats via email on Thursday, as confirmed by officials from the Delhi Fire Services.

The threats, attributed to a group known as 'Terrorizers 111', have targeted city schools repeatedly this week, with incidents reported on Monday and Wednesday. Describing a chilling plan, the e-mail mentioned multiple explosive devices planted across various critical zones of the schools.

Authorities, including police, fire services, and bomb disposal squads, responded promptly to secure the premises. This marks the third bomb threat received by Delhi schools in just four days, all of which police later verified as hoaxes.

