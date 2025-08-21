Left Menu

Delhi Schools on Edge: Cyber Threats from Terrorizers 111

Bomb threats were emailed to approximately 100 schools in Delhi by 'Terrorizers 111', a group that had issued similar threats earlier in the week. Despite the chaos and alarm, these threats were subsequently declared hoaxes. Authorities are on high alert as incidents repeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:48 IST
Delhi Schools on Edge: Cyber Threats from Terrorizers 111
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tense turn of events, around 100 schools in Delhi were subjected to bomb threats via email on Thursday, as confirmed by officials from the Delhi Fire Services.

The threats, attributed to a group known as 'Terrorizers 111', have targeted city schools repeatedly this week, with incidents reported on Monday and Wednesday. Describing a chilling plan, the e-mail mentioned multiple explosive devices planted across various critical zones of the schools.

Authorities, including police, fire services, and bomb disposal squads, responded promptly to secure the premises. This marks the third bomb threat received by Delhi schools in just four days, all of which police later verified as hoaxes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

