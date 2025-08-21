U.S. Hits Iran with New Sanctions

The Trump administration has intensified its economic pressure on Iran by imposing a new set of sanctions. This fresh round targets 13 entities located in Hong Kong, China, the United Arab Emirates, and the Marshall Islands.

Additionally, eight vessels were also sanctioned, marking a strategic effort to further isolate Iran economically. The latest actions underline the persistent tensions between the U.S. and Iran, particularly concerning Iran's nuclear program and regional influence.

The U.S. Treasury Department outlined these measures, signaling a continued firm stance against Iranian policies seen as destabilizing by Washington.

