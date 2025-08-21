Transatlantic Trade Triumph: EU-US Tariff Deal

The European Union aims to secure retroactive reductions on U.S. tariffs for its car exports, effective from August 1, as outlined in a transatlantic trade framework announced in July.

The joint statement details a commitment to reduce high tariffs and open markets for goods such as seafood and agricultural products.

With ongoing negotiations, both sides hope the pact will be a stepping stone to further trade collaborations, supporting economic growth amid geopolitical challenges.

