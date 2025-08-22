Army Jawan Assault Sparks Nationwide Outrage

In a shocking incident, Army jawan Kapil Panwar was brutally assaulted by toll plaza staff in Meerut. As Panwar tried to proceed to the Delhi airport for his flight to Srinagar, he was met with aggression instead of assistance when he showed his identity.

The assault left psychological scars that Panwar says will last a lifetime. His family, outraged by the incident, has called for severe punishment for the perpetrators, and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken stringent action against the toll operator.

The NHAI has imposed a Rs 20 lakh penalty, seized the security deposit, and blacklisted the operator. Police have arrested eight individuals and are intensifying security across toll plazas. The Indian Army has vowed to ensure justice for Panwar.

(With inputs from agencies.)