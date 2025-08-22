Judge Rules Against Unlawful Appointment: A Blow to Trump's Justice Department

A legal controversy has unfolded as a U.S. judge ruled against the appointment of Alina Habba, a former personal lawyer to Donald Trump, as New Jersey's top federal prosecutor. Habba's appointment was deemed unlawful by U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, siding with defendants who challenged her appointment.

Judge Brann's decision marks a significant setback for the Justice Department under Trump's administration. At the center of this legal dispute are two defendants in an illegal drug case who argued against procedural maneuvers that extended Habba's tenure beyond the usual limits.

The implications of this ruling are far-reaching, with the potential to halt hundreds of federal criminal cases in New Jersey. The case underscores the intricate legal challenges that arise from political appointments and their effects on judicial proceedings.

