Left Menu

Judge Rules Against Unlawful Appointment: A Blow to Trump's Justice Department

A U.S. judge has ruled that Alina Habba's appointment as New Jersey's top federal prosecutor was unlawful. The decision is a setback for Trump's Justice Department, which had maneuvered to keep her in the role. The ruling is expected to cause significant legal ramifications in New Jersey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 01:29 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 01:29 IST
Judge Rules Against Unlawful Appointment: A Blow to Trump's Justice Department

A legal controversy has unfolded as a U.S. judge ruled against the appointment of Alina Habba, a former personal lawyer to Donald Trump, as New Jersey's top federal prosecutor. Habba's appointment was deemed unlawful by U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, siding with defendants who challenged her appointment.

Judge Brann's decision marks a significant setback for the Justice Department under Trump's administration. At the center of this legal dispute are two defendants in an illegal drug case who argued against procedural maneuvers that extended Habba's tenure beyond the usual limits.

The implications of this ruling are far-reaching, with the potential to halt hundreds of federal criminal cases in New Jersey. The case underscores the intricate legal challenges that arise from political appointments and their effects on judicial proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025