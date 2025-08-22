Sri Lankan Political Shocker: Former President Arrested

In a significant political development, former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with an ongoing investigation, as reported by local media outlet Ada Derana.

Wickremesinghe, who arrived at the CID office to give a statement, was taken into custody shortly after. The reasons behind the investigation have not been disclosed, adding to the nation's growing intrigue.

This event marks a critical moment in Sri Lanka's political landscape, raising questions about the implications for Wickremesinghe and the country's governance dynamics.

