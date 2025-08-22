Left Menu

Sri Lankan Political Shocker: Former President Arrested

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department in connection to an ongoing investigation. He was detained after voluntarily arriving at the CID office to provide a statement, according to local media reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:03 IST
Ranil Wickremesinghe
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a significant political development, former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with an ongoing investigation, as reported by local media outlet Ada Derana.

Wickremesinghe, who arrived at the CID office to give a statement, was taken into custody shortly after. The reasons behind the investigation have not been disclosed, adding to the nation's growing intrigue.

This event marks a critical moment in Sri Lanka's political landscape, raising questions about the implications for Wickremesinghe and the country's governance dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

