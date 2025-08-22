Massive Cyber Fraud Racket Uncovered by Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police have successfully dismantled a cyber fraud racket allegedly responsible for swindling Rs 60.82 crore nationwide. Police arrested 12 suspects including a couple, linked to the massive scam, which involved selling bank accounts and SIM cards for fraudulent purposes.

The breakthrough followed a raid on an office in Kandivali on August 12 by the city's crime branch. Law enforcement officials confiscated numerous SIM cards and bank passbooks during the raid. Deputy Commissioner of Police Raj Tilak Roshan stated that the gang acquired 943 bank accounts, out of which 180 were actively utilized for fraud.

According to investigators, five of the apprehended suspects had sold their bank accounts and SIM cards, which the gang then used for digital arrests, online shopping, and fraudulent share trading activities. The scam has impacted people nationwide, with Rs 10.57 crore losses in Maharashtra alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)