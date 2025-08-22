Left Menu

Gaza's Famine: A Man-Made Moral Indictment

Gaza is experiencing a famine, affecting nearly 514,000 people, a number projected to rise. The IPC's report highlights the severe humanitarian crisis, criticized by Israel as biased. U.N. leaders describe it as a moral failure, urging immediate humanitarian relief and ceasefire.

Updated: 22-08-2025 16:30 IST
Gaza's Famine: A Man-Made Moral Indictment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gaza City and surrounding areas have been officially assessed to be in famine, according to a global hunger monitor. This alarming declaration will heighten pressure on Israel to allow more aid into the Palestinian territory. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) system stated that 514,000 individuals, about a quarter of Gaza's population, are suffering from famine, a figure expected to climb to 641,000 by the end of September.

Primarily affecting the northern region including Gaza City, the famine follows nearly two years of escalated conflict between Israel and Hamas. The IPC noted this is the first recorded famine outside Africa. While Israel has dismissed the report as inaccurate, citing data biases and recent food influx, the IPC highlights extreme shortages, acute malnutrition, and alarming mortality rates.

International reactions have been swift, with U.N. officials and global leaders calling for urgent humanitarian actions to prevent further escalation of the crisis. The famine in Gaza underscores the grave humanitarian catastrophe unfolding, with increasing calls for a ceasefire and ensuring unhindered aid access to affected regions.

