Left Menu

Haryana Assembly Chaos: Congress Demands Urgent Law and Order Debate

The Haryana Assembly was disrupted as Congress MLAs demanded immediate discussion on law and order, following obituary resolutions. The chaos included slogan exchanges between Congress and BJP members, leading to repeated adjournments. The opposition cited urgent public importance to address worsening law and order issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-08-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 18:23 IST
Haryana Assembly Chaos: Congress Demands Urgent Law and Order Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Assembly's monsoon session began with turbulence as Opposition Congress MLAs demanded an immediate discussion on the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. This demand followed the passage of obituary resolutions, sparking chaos in the House.

Senior Congress leader Geeta Bhukkal, supported by her colleagues, vocally insisted on addressing the issue, leading to slogan exchanges with BJP members. Despite Speaker Harvinder Kalyan's appeal to maintain order and prioritize the Question Hour, the Congress MLAs continued their protests.

The pandemonium, marked by repeated adjournments, highlighted the Congress's call for urgent action on law and order matters. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini addressed related concerns, referring to recent incidents and promising CBI involvement in probing specific cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as U.S. Ambassador to India Amid Trade Tensions

Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as U.S. Ambassador to India Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
2
Trump Secures US Stake in Intel Amid National Security Concerns

Trump Secures US Stake in Intel Amid National Security Concerns

 United States
3
High Stakes Summit: Navigating the U.S.-South Korea Alliance and Defense Dilemmas

High Stakes Summit: Navigating the U.S.-South Korea Alliance and Defense Dil...

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Asylum Document Sparks Controversy

Bolsonaro's Asylum Document Sparks Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025