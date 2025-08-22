Haryana Assembly Chaos: Congress Demands Urgent Law and Order Debate

The Haryana Assembly's monsoon session began with turbulence as Opposition Congress MLAs demanded an immediate discussion on the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. This demand followed the passage of obituary resolutions, sparking chaos in the House.

Senior Congress leader Geeta Bhukkal, supported by her colleagues, vocally insisted on addressing the issue, leading to slogan exchanges with BJP members. Despite Speaker Harvinder Kalyan's appeal to maintain order and prioritize the Question Hour, the Congress MLAs continued their protests.

The pandemonium, marked by repeated adjournments, highlighted the Congress's call for urgent action on law and order matters. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini addressed related concerns, referring to recent incidents and promising CBI involvement in probing specific cases.

