Swift Justice: Life Sentence in Rampur Rape Case

A fast-track court in Rampur handed a life sentence to Daan Singh Yadav for the rape of an 11-year-old girl with mental and physical disabilities. The swift trial concluded in an impressive 78 days, reflecting rigorous investigative and judicial efforts.

The case unfolded on April 15, 2025, when the girl disappeared from fields near her village. She was found the next morning in distress, which led to the registration of a case and subsequent investigation. Evidence, including CCTV footage, pointed to Yadav, resulting in his arrest after a brief encounter.

Yadav was convicted under the POCSO Act and provisions related to atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Tribes. The swift conclusion was praised by the victim's family, with her brother expressing gratitude for the expeditious delivery of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)