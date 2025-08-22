Left Menu

Swift Justice: Life Sentence in Rampur Rape Case

A Rampur court swiftly sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the rape of a mentally challenged, speech- and hearing-impaired 11-year-old girl. Completing the trial in 78 days, Daan Singh Yadav was also fined Rs 6 lakh. The verdict was welcomed by the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rampur | Updated: 22-08-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 18:54 IST
Swift Justice: Life Sentence in Rampur Rape Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fast-track court in Rampur handed a life sentence to Daan Singh Yadav for the rape of an 11-year-old girl with mental and physical disabilities. The swift trial concluded in an impressive 78 days, reflecting rigorous investigative and judicial efforts.

The case unfolded on April 15, 2025, when the girl disappeared from fields near her village. She was found the next morning in distress, which led to the registration of a case and subsequent investigation. Evidence, including CCTV footage, pointed to Yadav, resulting in his arrest after a brief encounter.

Yadav was convicted under the POCSO Act and provisions related to atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Tribes. The swift conclusion was praised by the victim's family, with her brother expressing gratitude for the expeditious delivery of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal Joins Global Cat Conservation Effort: Big Leap for Big Cats

Nepal Joins Global Cat Conservation Effort: Big Leap for Big Cats

 Nepal
2
E20 Fuel: Balancing Efficiency and Innovation

E20 Fuel: Balancing Efficiency and Innovation

 India
3
Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, Cause Flood-Like Situations

Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, Cause Flood-Like Situations

 India
4
Fraudulent Loan Allegations Rock Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications

Fraudulent Loan Allegations Rock Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025