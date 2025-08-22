Fake CBI Caper: NGO Director Nabbed

In a dramatic twist, Delhi police have apprehended three individuals, including a woman and the director of an NGO, for allegedly posing as CBI officers to rob a businessman in the city's Vivek Vihar area. The gang made away with over Rs 2.5 crore, officials disclosed on Friday.

The arrest followed a police operation at the NGO's Saidulajab office near Saket metro station. Captured were Papori Baruah, the secretary, and Deepak, an accomplice, both caught red-handed. Later, Ram Singh Meena, the NGO's director, was also detained, sources confirmed.

A technical investigation, including CCTV footage and the tracing of getaway vehicles, led police to the culprits. The stolen cash, amounting to Rs 1.25 crore, was retrieved. Efforts continue to reclaim remaining funds and apprehend others involved, deemed by police as a meticulously planned heist.

