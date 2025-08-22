Left Menu

Strengthening India's Borders: The Key to Secure Future

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized the importance of a strong policy framework for India's border security, acknowledging significant advancements in the past decade. At a conference in Delhi University, officials and participants discussed the impact of cross-border infiltration on socio-economic and cultural landscapes, highlighting the need for public awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 21:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, speaking at Delhi University, stressed the vital role of a robust policy framework in securing India's borders. He noted substantial changes over the past decade that have improved development in the country's frontier regions.

The remarks came at the conclusion of a two-day international conference titled 'Cross-border infiltration: Impact on socio-economic, cultural and political environment,' where Rijiju highlighted the often-overlooked challenges faced by border areas. He described the significant improvements in infrastructure since 2014, citing remote villages finally receiving roads, electricity, and network access by 2018.

The event, organized by several institutions including Seema Jagran Manch and featuring 174 researchers and students, explored infiltration's continued impact on South Asia. Discussions centered on the importance of public awareness and every citizen's role in national security. Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat commended Seema Jagran Manch's efforts in raising border issue awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

